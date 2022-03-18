Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.32 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,340. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,630,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after buying an additional 319,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after buying an additional 170,306 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

