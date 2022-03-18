Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Avangrid stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. 3,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,404. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Avangrid by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

