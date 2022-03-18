Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE AWX opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.14. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.07.
Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.