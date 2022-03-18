Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

AVDL traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 10,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,725. The stock has a market cap of $451.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.