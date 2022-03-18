Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CLSA decreased their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.29.

ATHM stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. Autohome has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,334 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,680 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,872 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,805 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

