Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target Cut to €30.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGFGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from €42.40 ($46.59) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC ATOGF opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Auto1 Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

About Auto1 Group (Get Rating)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

