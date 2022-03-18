Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target Cut to €30.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Auto1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from €42.40 ($46.59) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTC ATOGF opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Auto1 Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $49.42.
About Auto1 Group (Get Rating)
