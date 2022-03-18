aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.