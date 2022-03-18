AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,489,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

