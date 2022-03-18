Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Announces Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ ATCX opened at $12.08 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.
ATCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.
Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
