Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Announces Earnings Results

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ATCX opened at $12.08 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

ATCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.