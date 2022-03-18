Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%.

Shares of ATLC stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.28. 133,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $849.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Atlanticus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.