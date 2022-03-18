Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 3,153 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in BP by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BP by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in BP by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

