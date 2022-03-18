Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,019 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,074,000 after purchasing an additional 470,733 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

