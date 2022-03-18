Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Shares of LOW opened at $234.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.51. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.31 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

