Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $12.04 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN opened at $319.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.13 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

