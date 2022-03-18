Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,834 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,686,000 after purchasing an additional 318,835 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,926 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after acquiring an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX opened at $37.70 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

