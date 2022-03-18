Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 24,064 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $77.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

