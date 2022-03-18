Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 10,733 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $185,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Comcast by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Comcast by 6.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 22,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $210.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

