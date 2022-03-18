Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

ACBI stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $656.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ACBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

