Athira Pharma (ATHA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $366.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.30. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $23.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 56.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Athira Pharma by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

