Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNXGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

Athenex stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Athenex has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Athenex by 432.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Athenex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

