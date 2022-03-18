ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

