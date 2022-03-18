Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASBFY. Morgan Stanley lowered Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale lowered Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($37.71) to GBX 2,700 ($35.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,367.50.

ASBFY traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

