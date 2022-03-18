Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €18.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G – Get Rating) received a €18.00 ($19.78) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($24.84) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.54 ($21.47).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a one year high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.