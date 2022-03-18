ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT Lowered to SEK 305 at Citigroup

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from SEK 314 to SEK 305 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASAZY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.09. 207,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

