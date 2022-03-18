Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Aspen Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.460-$-0.420 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Several research firms have recently commented on ASPU. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.
Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
