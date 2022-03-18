Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after buying an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $30.70. 357,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,537. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

