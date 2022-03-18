Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 13.7%

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shot up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $44.37. 107,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,711,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,750,000 shares of company stock worth $409,775,000 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

