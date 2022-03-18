Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.54.

ASAN stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,455,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.85 per share, with a total value of $38,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,775,000 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $97,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Asana by 8,284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after buying an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

