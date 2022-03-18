Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

NYSE:AJG opened at $165.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.52. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $120.04 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,681,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,728,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

