Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 546,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 675,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $663,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARTL stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

