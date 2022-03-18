Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 16,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.13. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

