Argus Capital Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 21st (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Argus Capital’s (NASDAQ:ARGUU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 21st. Argus Capital had issued 26,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $265,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Argus Capital’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ARGUU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11. Argus Capital has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

Get Argus Capital alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGUU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,893,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter worth $15,150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter worth $13,992,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter worth $12,629,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter worth $10,104,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.