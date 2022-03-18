Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

ARES stock opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

