Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James began coverage on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.
Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $18.77.
About Arcimoto (Get Rating)
Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
