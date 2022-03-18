Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James began coverage on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 133,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcimoto by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 457.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,328 shares during the period. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

