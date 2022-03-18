Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 419 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of IP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 115,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

