Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Zoetis by 58.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $10,158,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,064. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.73 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average of $209.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

