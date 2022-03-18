Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.91. 92,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,712. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.31 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.18 and a 200-day moving average of $230.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

