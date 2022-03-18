Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 3,755 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,306. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $48.58 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87.

