Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after buying an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,099,000 after buying an additional 1,122,080 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.06. 151,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,244. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average of $127.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

