Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $35,639,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $30,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
