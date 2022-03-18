Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,578,000 after acquiring an additional 592,750 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $75.50. 51,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.