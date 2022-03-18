Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 3,349 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. 25,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,673. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $48.68.

