Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 798 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 435,984 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,922,000 after purchasing an additional 280,275 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,700. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.88 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

