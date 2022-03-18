ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperfrom rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.19.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$15.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.16 and a 52-week high of C$16.46.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

