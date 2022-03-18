AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 32.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1,901.45%. On average, research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.