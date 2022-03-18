Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). Aptinyx posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.14 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $212.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.