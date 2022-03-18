Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMNL opened at $0.01 on Friday. Applied Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Applied Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

