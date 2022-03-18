Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMNL opened at $0.01 on Friday. Applied Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
Applied Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Minerals (AMNL)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.