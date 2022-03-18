Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,983 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $44,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.82. The stock had a trading volume of 56,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

