Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.6% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $159.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

