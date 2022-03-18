Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.2% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $169,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $160.62 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.